Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 10.8%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.06. 440,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,788,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92.
Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.
