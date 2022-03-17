Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 10.8%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.06. 440,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,788,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMM. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $318,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

