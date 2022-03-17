FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Issued By Cormark

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Cormark also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 15.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

