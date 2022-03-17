FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Trend Micro Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trend Micro in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the technology company will earn $1.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trend Micro’s FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMICY. Zacks Investment Research cut Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS:TMICY opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.28. Trend Micro has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $62.20.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

