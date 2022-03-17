FY2022 EPS Estimates for CRH plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CRH in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRH’s FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRH. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

NYSE:CRH opened at $43.94 on Thursday. CRH has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2266 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

