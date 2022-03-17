FY2022 EPS Estimates for FG New America Acquisition Corp. Reduced by DA Davidson (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for FG New America Acquisition in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.09.

OPFI has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FG New America Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

OPFI stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. FG New America Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.36 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

