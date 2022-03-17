FY2022 EPS Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. Cut by National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $407.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.27. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,907,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172,866 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,249,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,571 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,128,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,519,000 after purchasing an additional 136,083 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,120,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $44,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

