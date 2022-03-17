Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9,449.65

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,449.65 ($122.88) and traded as low as GBX 6,890 ($89.60). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 7,085 ($92.13), with a volume of 150,227 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a £125 ($162.55) price objective on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,843.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,449.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

