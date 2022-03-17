GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $78.11

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.11, but opened at $83.59. GameStop shares last traded at $80.62, with a volume of 63,960 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $82.25.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.17 and a beta of -1.61.
GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.
