Gaztransport & Technigaz (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Trading Up 11.7%

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY – Get Rating) was up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Separately, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Gaztransport & Technigaz from €96.00 ($105.49) to €106.00 ($116.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42.

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, a technology and engineering company, provides cryogenic membrane containment systems for the maritime transportation and storage of liquefied gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in South Korea, China, and internationally. The company offers solutions, such as commercial vessel tanks, small and medium-capacity LNG carriers, bunker barges and vessels, and floating storage structures and bunkering stations for supplying LNG to merchant vessels other than LNG carriers; and LNG fuel storage solutions and related systems for the merchant vessels that use LNG as a marine fuel to replace the conventional fuel oils.

