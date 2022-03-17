GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $338.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.28 million and the highest is $348.27 million. GDS posted sales of $250.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

GDS stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.20. 117,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.00. GDS has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $89.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of GDS by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 84.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in GDS by 11.7% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

