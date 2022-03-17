GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading 16.4% Higher

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) traded up 16.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.47. 104,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,799,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.
GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
