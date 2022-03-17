GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) PT Lowered to €44.00 at Morgan Stanley

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($49.45) to €44.00 ($48.35) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GEAGF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGF opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $54.45.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

