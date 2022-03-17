Genel Energy plc (GENL) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on May 18th

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GENL stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.98) on Thursday. Genel Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 113.85 ($1.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 190 ($2.47). The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. The firm has a market cap of £423.02 million and a PE ratio of -14.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 137.77.

GENL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 179 ($2.33) to GBX 177 ($2.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 195 ($2.54) to GBX 185 ($2.41) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

