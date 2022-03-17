Geng Lin Sells 3,657 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total value of $722,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Geng Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Geng Lin sold 1,306 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $255,936.82.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $197.26 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.71.

F5 Networks ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.65.

F5 Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

