Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.
Shares of GENI stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $25.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.94.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.
Genius Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
