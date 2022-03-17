Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Gentherm alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 3,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 47.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM remained flat at $$74.13 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.66. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average is $84.55.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.