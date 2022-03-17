George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie Sells 25,656 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 25,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.24, for a total transaction of C$4,034,082.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,782,974.61.

Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 16,822 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.28, for a total transaction of C$2,527,971.47.

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$156.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41. George Weston Limited has a 12 month low of C$100.87 and a 12 month high of C$159.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$141.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$139.43. The company has a market cap of C$22.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 616.62%.

Several research firms have commented on WN. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price objective (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$158.14.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

