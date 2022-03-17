George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$175.00 to C$185.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. George Weston traded as high as C$158.55 and last traded at C$156.57, with a volume of 205860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$155.60.

WN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 price target (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$158.14.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.91, for a total transaction of C$506,562.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,263.90. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total transaction of C$1,426,701.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at C$820,106.78. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,985 shares of company stock worth $18,604,229.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41. The stock has a market cap of C$22.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 419.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$141.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$139.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 616.62%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

