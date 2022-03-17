German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ GABC opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.66. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,131 shares of company stock valued at $300,694. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in German American Bancorp by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in German American Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in German American Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.