GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Receives C$53.58 Average PT from Brokerages

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) has received an average rating of "Buy" from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.58.

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded up C$0.12 on Thursday, hitting C$37.75. 247,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$33.25 and a 12-month high of C$54.01. The company has a market cap of C$12.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.69.

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.838895 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.93%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

