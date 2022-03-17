Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 4,107 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3,540.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $190.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $202.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.45.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

