Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 176.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 83,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 36,879 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $196.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.