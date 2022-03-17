Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 523.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 272,589 shares of company stock worth $36,922,680 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $156.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $156.82. The company has a market capitalization of $276.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

