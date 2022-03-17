Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $660,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 463,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,703,000 after buying an additional 69,629 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $3,828,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $546,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG opened at $162.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $120.04 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.49.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,217 shares of company stock valued at $22,099,949. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

