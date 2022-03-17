Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1,554.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in TransUnion by 114.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRU. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.85.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

