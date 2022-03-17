Gilbert & Cook Inc. Takes Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of LKQ by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 22.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.05.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

About LKQ (Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.