Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GTLB. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.56.

GTLB opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Gitlab will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,817,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,027,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

