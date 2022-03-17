Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Global Payments by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPN opened at $133.55 on Thursday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

