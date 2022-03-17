Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.54.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.
In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of GPN opened at $133.55 on Thursday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
