GNY (GNY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $212,411.00

GNY (GNY) traded 67.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, GNY has traded down 67.1% against the dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a total market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $212,411.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

