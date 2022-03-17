GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.14 EPS

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $2.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.61 million. GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of GOCO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. 8,139,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,963. The stock has a market cap of $426.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 467,177 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 343,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 124,052 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 8,015.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,018,770 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 245,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 97,297 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in GoHealth by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 269,786 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

