Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $451.71 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 1,121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

