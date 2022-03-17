Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $451.71 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.04.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.