Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$108.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRT.UN. TD Securities upgraded Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a C$110.00 target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday.

GRT.UN traded up C$1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$97.02. The stock had a trading volume of 93,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,892. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$74.87 and a 1-year high of C$105.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$96.45.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

