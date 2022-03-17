Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graybug Vision stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,178. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. Graybug Vision has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.07.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Graybug Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.