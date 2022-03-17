Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.33.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.
Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Graybug Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
