GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 231,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,552,977 shares.The stock last traded at $9.47 and had previously closed at $9.51.

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 222,844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.