Greg D. Bertrand Sells 500 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.08 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Sysco by 18.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,538,000 after purchasing an additional 406,334 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

