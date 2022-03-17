GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) will report sales of $89.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.00 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $90.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $431.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $428.16 million to $435.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $545.36 million, with estimates ranging from $509.80 million to $628.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of GRWG stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $8.58. 21,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,098. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $59.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 2.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at $108,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

