Guardian Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 96,609 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF makes up 5.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 205.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 35,298 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDB opened at $56.52 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.39.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.