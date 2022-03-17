Guardian Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 655 Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 25.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $251,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 53.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.1% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,869 shares of company stock worth $1,740,496. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

FB opened at $203.63 on Thursday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.88 and its 200 day moving average is $311.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

