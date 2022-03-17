Guardian Financial Partners LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 232,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $191.03 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $131.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.43 and a 200 day moving average of $209.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

