Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues Earnings Results

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. Guess? has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

GES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Guess? by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 157,855 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Guess? by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 131,530 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Guess? by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

