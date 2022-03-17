Halliburton to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Halliburton stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 2.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 21,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $762,250.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Halliburton by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Halliburton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

