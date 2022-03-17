Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.40) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 32.14 ($0.42).

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 32.66 ($0.42) on Tuesday. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.32, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.98. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -3.33.

In other Hammerson news, insider Rita-Rose Gagné acquired 306,748 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £101,226.84 ($131,634.38). Also, insider Habib Annous acquired 165,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($68,660.60). Insiders have purchased 568,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,391,239 in the last quarter.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

