Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Gap Down to $55.44

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.44, but opened at $54.28. Hancock Whitney shares last traded at $54.16, with a volume of 5,768 shares changing hands.

HWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

