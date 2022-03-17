Handy (HANDY) Price Reaches $0.0062 on Top Exchanges

Handy (HANDY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Handy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handy has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $91,894.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Handy has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00046147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.02 or 0.06868254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,792.48 or 0.99989552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00041009 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

