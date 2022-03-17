Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Price Target Lowered to €180.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($208.79) to €180.00 ($197.80) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hannover Rück from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €196.00 ($215.38) to €198.00 ($217.58) in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Hannover Rück stock opened at $167.80 on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $162.74 and a one year high of $203.15.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

