Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HVRRY stock opened at $84.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.89. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on HVRRY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($160.44) to €145.70 ($160.11) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($203.30) to €188.00 ($206.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($230.77) to €205.00 ($225.27) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.94.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

