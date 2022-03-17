Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of $192.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. Harrow Health has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.99.

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Harrow Health will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $43,703.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 466.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Harrow Health by 119.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

