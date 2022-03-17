Hathor Market Cap Tops $113.10 Million (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001208 BTC on exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $113.10 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hathor has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00046074 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.28 or 0.06815434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,979.43 or 0.99880090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040663 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 904,067,936 coins and its circulating supply is 228,122,936 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

