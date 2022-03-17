HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE)

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 176.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

CECE opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 987,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 254,818 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 13.2% during the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 923,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 107,319 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 548.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 477,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 74,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

