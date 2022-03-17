HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 484,300 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 631,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other HCI Group news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,811,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,565 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,461,000. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,683,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 48,425 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HCI traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.31. 54,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.12 and a beta of 0.76. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $139.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average of $97.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. HCI Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 571.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

